It may feel like summer, but beaches not yet staffed

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Even though beach season hasn’t officially started, the sudden burst of sun and warmth this week sent crowds flocking to the shore.

Although, if you’re planning to hit the water, do so with caution because lifeguards at most beaches don’t go on duty until Memorial Day weekend.

In the above video, Eyewitness News reporter Steph Machado checks out the conditions at Easton’s Beach in Newport.