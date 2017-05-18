Judge rules against Gov. Raimondo, won’t order release of 38 Studios docs

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A Rhode Island Superior Court judge Thursday sided with Attorney General Peter Kilmartin and denied a petition filed by Gov. Gina Raimondo for the release of grand jury documents in the 38 Studios Case.

Raimondo petitioned for the release of the material in February, following the conclusion of the state’s civil lawsuit over 38 Studios, the video-game company founded by Curt Schilling that went bankrupt after receiving a $75-million state-backed loan.

Raimondo has argued that while grand-jury secrecy usually means such material should remain under wraps, the “extraordinary public interest” in the 38 Studios saga is sufficient reason for R.I. Superior Court Presiding Justice Alice Gibney to order the documents released.

However, Gibney ruled against the petition saying, “This Court finds that the Petitioner has not met her burden of demonstrating that the need for disclosure outweighs the need for secrecy.”

The ruling is a win for Kilmartin, whose lawyers argued Raimondo had only made “meager and legally insufficient arguments” in favor of her “extraordinary request.” They suggested the governor “does not appreciate the methods of the grand jury,” whereas attorneys general have “been involved in every grand jury convened in this state since it was colonized.”

Raimondo and Kilmartin, both Democrats, have clashed over 38 Studios repeatedly in recent months, and not just over the grand-jury documents. The attorney general also criticized R.I. State Police Col. Ann Assumpico, a Raimondo hire, for closing the criminal investigation – although her predecessor joined Kilmartin last year to announce no charges would be filed following the lengthy probe.

An earlier version of this story noted Kilmartin’s brief is far longer than the governor’s original three-page petition; however, the governor’s office has separately filed a lengthier memo outlining its arguments in more detail.