Man convicted of killing girlfriend’s daughter granted parole

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man who’s spent three decades behind bars for the killing of his girlfriend’s young daughter could soon get out of prison.

Despite the objections of Attorney General Peter Kilmartin, the Rhode Island Parole Board voted unanimously to grant Walter Perry, Jr.’s parole, according to Parole Board Administrator Matthew Degnan.

Perry, 63, was found guilty in 1984 of beating 20-month-old Leah Perry to death.

The girl’s family fought Perry’s parole for years and Kilmartin submitted an objection letter in an attempt to block his latest attempt, Degnan said.

According to Degnan, this was Perry’s ninth appearance before the Parole Board since his first hearing in 1996.

Perry won’t be released until a transitional plan is worked out, which includes a ban on him living in Washington County.