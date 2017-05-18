Officials: prep work to blame for Pell Bridge delays

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Work to get the Newport Pell Bridge ready for a major renovation project was to blame for heavy traffic backups Wednesday, according to the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority.

RITBA said the “important but disruptive” prep work was to allow for lane crossovers, which will be necessary for traffic pattern changes once crews begin work on the bridge deck.

RITBA said Thursday that crews had completed the prep work, and they do no expect to have any more lengthy lane closures during rush hour until after Memorial Day weekend. Following Memorial Day, traffic on the bridge will be reduced to one lane in each direction.