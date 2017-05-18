Preservation Society breaks ground on Breakers welcome center

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — After years of legal battles, The Preservation Society of Newport Thursday broke ground on a new welcome center on the property of the historic Breakers mansion.

Construction on the facility is expected to take one year to complete and – according to the Preservation Society – will provide indoor ticketing, expanded modern comfort facilities, and refreshment service.

The groundbreaking comes amid opposition by neighbors and preservationists, who say putting the welcome center inside the front gate of the mansion compromises the estate’s historic integrity.

The historic landmark was built by railroad magnate Cornelius Vanderbilt II during the Gilded Age.

Among those opposing the construction are members of the Vanderbilt family and the Bellevue Ochre Point Neighborhood Association.

The neighborhood association lost a lawsuit opposing the plan in 2015. Their petition with the state Supreme Court was also denied.