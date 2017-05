WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) – A Boston man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop on I-95 early Thursday morning.

Rhode Island State Police say they found Eston N. Tavares, 34, of Boston in possession of 1,002 oxycodone pills worth roughly $30,000 on the street.

Tavares was charged with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

He was held overnight and is scheduled to be arraigned in Third District Court Thursday.