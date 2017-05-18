WaterFire to host first full lighting of season

WaterFire Providence is back for more summer fun, hosting its first full lighting of the season on May 19.

Bronwyn Dannenfelser and Ann Manchester- Molak stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Thursday morning to share details on the big event.

Providence College is sponsoring Friday night’s lighting to coincide with commencement weekend. This year’s theme: 100 Years of Light – Celebrating a Century of Values that Endure.

Some details to note for this lighting:

Sunset will be at 8:03 p.m.; the lighting will be kicked off by a 100-person Torch Lighting Ceremony led by the college’s president, Rev. Brian J. Shanley at 8:30 p.m.

Make sure to visit Steeple Street where Providence College will recreate Friartown with interactive games, face painting and pop up performances.

Prior to lighting, the Providence College performance group I Cantori, directed by TJ Harper, will perform on Waterplace Basin stage. Performance begins at 7:15 p.m.

Learn more about WaterFire Providence here.