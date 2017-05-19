22-year old killed in motorcycle crash

FALL RIVER, Mass (WPRI) – A young motorcycle rider was killed in a crash on Rt. 24 late Thursday night.

According to Massachusetts State Police, 22-year old Joshua Silva was riding his street bike, a 2006 EX650, at around 10:25 p.m. when he apparently lost control and crashed into a guardrail on the right side of the highway.

Silva was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorcycle was found lying against the guardrail, about a ¼ of a mile north of the original crash scene.

Police are investigating what caused the crash.