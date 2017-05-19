Share a #MoetMoment at Newport Oyster Festival This Weekend

Moet & Chandon will sponsor this weekend’s Newport Oyster Festival at Bowen’s Wharf. Enjoy three days of oysters and fine pairings.

On Friday, May 19th guests can enjoy “A night of oysters and champagne on the waterfront.” Mingle with eight different growers shucking under the lights and festival tents. Moet Mini’s will create the sparkle for a memorable and informational marriage of “merroir” and tasting notes. Featured oyster growers are: 401 Oyster Co., Aquidneck Oyster Co., Cedar Island Oyster Co, East Beach Farm, Jonathan Island Oyster Co, Salt Pond Oyster Co, Block Island’s Sun Farm Oysters, and Walrus & Carpenter Oysters. With live, acoustic Caribbean music throughout the evening, the Newport Oyster Festival Opening Night Party will again benefit the Ocean State Aquaculture Association and SSV Oliver Hazard Perry.

Saturday, May 20th and Sunday, May 21st oyster enthusiasts can participate in “Bivalves by the water.” The Bowen’s Wharf Newport Oyster Festival, presented by Moët & Chandon, will feature Rhode Island aquaculture. Taste your way around Rhode Island with oysters from 12 different growers and four restaurants featuring flavors unique to the Ocean State.

The Newport Oyster Festival is a rain or shine event with six bands and live music, a shucking contest and aquaculture educators on site in a family-friendly, historic waterfront shopping and dining district.