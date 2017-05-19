In the Kitchen: Kung Pao Cold Brew Chicken Wings

by Dunkin' Donuts Chef Eric Palilunas Published:

Dunkin’ Donuts Chef Eric Palilunas joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Kung Pao Cold Brew Chicken Wings.

Ingredients for sauce:

  • 1 red Pepper (large dice)
  • 1 green pepper (large dice)
  • 2 tablespoons ginger (minced fine)
  • 1/2 cup large diced pineapple
  • 1 small Dunkin Donuts Cold Brew
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 2 tablespoons hoisin sauce
  • 1 cup peanuts
  • 1/2 cup sliced scallion
  • 1/4 cup corn starch
  • 1/4 cup cold water

Ingredients for Chicken Wings:

  • 24 wings
  • Vegetable oil
  • Salt

Seasoning Blend:

  • 2 tbls Szechuan pepper corns
  • 2 tbls cumin seed
  • 2 tbls coriander
  • 2 tbls fennel seed
  • 2 star anise
  • 2 tbls Orginal Blend Coffee
  • 2 tbls sugar

Directions for sauce:

  1. Saute peppers, pineapple and ginger until the peppers are slightly charred
  2. Add cold brew, soy sauce, hoisin sugar
  3. Combine the corn starch and cold water
  4. Bring the sauce to a boil and add the corn starch water mixture, stir and shut off heat

Directions for wings:

  1. Preheat oven to 350. While the oven is heating toss the chicken with oil and salt
  2. Cook the chicken for 15 minutes
  3. Freeze overnight. Pull 1-2 hours before
  4. Toss chicken with corn starch Fry the chicken
  5. Once out of being fried, toss in seasoning blend
  6. Place wings on top of Kung Pao sauce top with peanuts and scallions

