BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) – A Coast Guard crew jumped into action to rescue a fisherman 86 miles off the coast of Cape Cod Thursday.

The Coast Guard said around 5 p.m. a crew member from the New Bedford-based fishing vessel Destiny fell and suffered injuries to his hand and ribs.

A helicopter was dispatched and arrived around 8 p.m. to the scene. Crew members used a basket to hoist the injured fisherman.

He was later flown to Air Station Cape Cod before being transported to Falmouth Hospital.