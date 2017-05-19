Man indicted in series of sexual assaults in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man whom Providence police call a “serial rapist” has been indicted on charges tied to several incidents in the city dating back to 2015.

According to police, Francis Scott is accused of posing as an Uber driver on Feb. 14, luring a 15-year-old girl into his car, and sexually assaulting her.

Scott, 36, of Woonsocket, was arrested a week later and released on bail. In the days that followed, police said three more alleged victims came forward.

Prosecutors allege Scott sexually assaulted and robbed a woman back on Nov. 4, 2015. The Attorney General’s office said the woman accepted a ride from Scott, who then reportedly took her phone away and said he wouldn’t let her go until she performed a sex act on him.

Two other females claim they were assaulted by Scott on separate occasions, according to the AG’s office: one on a date between Oct. 31, 2016, and Dec, 31, 2016, and another on a date between Dec, 31, 2016, and March 1, 2017.

On Friday, a Providence County grand jury handed up an indictment charging Scott with four counts of second-degree sexual assault, one count of first-degree sexual assault, one count of kidnapping of a minor, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, and one count of second-degree robbery.

The AG’s office said Scott is scheduled to be arraigned in Providence County Superior Court on June 7.