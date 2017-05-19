New Bedford woman killed in I-195 crash

Related Coverage 1 killed, 2 hurt in Dartmouth highway crash

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police on Friday identified a woman who died as the result of a crash on I-195 in Dartmouth.

According to police, Stephanie Merejildo was the front-seat passenger in a car that struck a tree Thursday afternoon in the area of Reed Road. Police are investigating why the vehicle suddenly swerved to the right and left the highway.

Merejildo, 21, of New Bedford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the female driver and a juvenile passenger remain hospitalized, but did not have an update on their conditions.