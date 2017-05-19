Newport Oyster Festival happening this weekend

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Crowds will be flocking to the City by the Sea this weekend for the Newport Oyster Festival.
The event, which serves as a reminder that summer will soon be here, will feature delicious food, beverages, live music, and the ever-popular oyster-shucking contest.
In the above video, Meteorologist Pete Mangione catches up with festival organizer Trixie Wadson.
Know Before You Go: Latest 7-Day Forecast | Pinpoint Weather Blog | Live Pinpoint Doppler 12 Radar | Threat Tracker | Pinpoint Traffic | WPRI.com Flight Tracker | Closings & Delays | Download: Pinpoint Weather App | Download: Eyewitness News App | Sign Up: Weather Alerts