Newsmakers 5/19/2017: PawSox Chairman Larry Lucchino

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – This week on Newsmakers: Pawtucket Red Sox Chairman Larry Lucchino. On Tuesday, the PawSox ownership group and the city of Pawtucket unveiled a plan to build a new baseball stadium along I-95. The proposed new home for the Triple-A baseball team in downtown Pawtucket is estimated to cost $83 million, with the team committing $45 million, while the state and city would pick up the remaining $38 million. Lucchino says the public investment would be repaid through revenue generated by the ballpark. He discusses the plan, when legislation will be filed at the General Assembly and the difficulty of pitching the project in the current political climate.