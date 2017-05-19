Plumber’s death prompts recall of electric ranges

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The death of a Portsmouth, New Hampshire, man has prompted the recall of 6,300 electric ranges.

The 52-year-old plumber died from electrocution when he came in contact with an energized range and a grounded object, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall covers Blomberg and Summit brand, 24-inch, freestanding glass top electric ranges.

Blomberg BERU 24200 SS

Blomberg BERU 24100 SS

Summit CLRE24

The CPSC says the electric ranges can become energized because a screw was not installed to secure the grounding strap during manufacturing.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ranges and avoid touching the appliance until the power supply is shut off. To schedule an inspection and repair, call Arçelik at 877-271-1489 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.