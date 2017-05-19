Police: Medical issue to blame for multi-vehicle crash in Scituate

SCITUATE, R.I.(WPRI) – One man is dead following a multi-vehicle crash on the corner of Routes 6 and 102 in Scituate Thursday.

Police tell Eyewitness News a Rhode Island man in his 70s suffered from a medical issue at the time of the accident.

Scituate Police Chief Donald Delaere says the driver ran through a red light around 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

Another car and a box truck were also involved.

An accident reconstruction team has been working to determine the chain of events leading up to the crash.

Police said they believe the man who passed away was the one responsible.

No charges have been filed.