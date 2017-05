This morning in the Rhody Roundup!

We chatted about some of the headlines making the rounds this week.

Our panel this morning was Rosanna Ortiz, founder and president of Styleweek Northeast, Comedian Andrew Williams and Barbi Jo from 92 PRO-FM.

Topics:

–Texas man sues woman for texting on a movie date

–A wedding cost almost double as they did 10 years ago

–Reebok wants you to wear a male romper