RIDOT offering ‘Trains to Planes’ for the second year

QUONSET, R.I. (WPRI) — Attendance at this weekend’s air show is expected to increase, so the Rhode Island Department of Transportation said it’s expanding its “Trains to Planes” program in an effort to ease traffic back up to Quonset.

RIDOT launched the program last year, giving air show attendees free rides to Quonset Point for the Rhode Island Air National Guard Air Show.

In addition to the Providence and TF Green stations, free rides will also be offered at the Wickford Junction station in North Kingstown this year.

There will also be twice as many round trips as last year, with departures every two hours.

The rides will start as early as 8 a.m. with returning trains running from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

If you are heading to the show, keep in mind security will be tight. All bags will be searched, and no coolers backpacks or pets will be allowed.