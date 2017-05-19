Road closure, parking set aside for Station memorial dedication

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — As the town of West Warwick prepares a somber ceremony for a healing, tight-knight community, they announced this week plans to shut down streets this weekend for the dedication of the permanent memorial to the victims of the Station Nightclub Fire.

One hundred people lost their lives on the night of Feb. 20, 2003, and two hundred were injured. A place to reflect on the site and remember those lost in the tragedy has been years in the making.

Sunday’s ceremony will begin at 2 p.m.

Cowesett Avenue between Narragansett Avenue and Coit Avenue will be closed from noon until 6 p.m. on Sunday, West Warwick police said Thursday. Vehicles will be directed north on those streets.

Eastbound through traffic on Cowesett will be diverted north onto Church Street and Rt. 117; only local traffic will be allowed past.

For event setup, Kulas Road, which intersects with Cowesett next to the memorial site, will be closed starting on Saturday and will not reopen until late Sunday evening.

Parking

A crowd is anticipated to attend, and parking in the neighborhood is extremely limited. Therefore, attendees are being asked to park at the Met Life Insurance Company complex on Quaker Lane/Rt. 2.

Message boards will direct cars to the parking area, and the Station Memorial Committee has arranged for shuttle buses to the site.

Police said a very limited number of handicapped parking spots will be available on Coit Avenue across from the Cowesett Inn. Drivers needing to park there will have to show a handicapped placard and “proof that the person to whom the placard is assigned is present in the vehicle,” West Warwick police said in a statement.