Roger Williams Park Zoo introduces Komodo Dragon

The Roger Williams Park Zoo introduces its newest addition: the Komodo Dragon, and “The Rhode Show” gets to see it before anyone else!

Fun facts:

• Komodo dragon – only one in New England. Introducing the Komodo dragon to the public today at a press conference at 11:00 am.

• Komodo dragon species is more than four million years old.

• This very large lizard has an interesting personality, and is very intelligent.

• The young female Komodo dragon joining the Roger Williams Park Zoo family is from the Oglebay Zoo in West Virginia. She is still in her youth, and growing.

• Also known as the Komodo monitor, the animal originates from the Indonesian Islands of Komodo (from which it gets its names). A member of the monitor lizard family Varanidae, it is the largest living species of lizard, growing to a maximum length of three meters or ten feet, and weighing up to approximately 70 kilograms or 150 pounds.

• Solitary animals only coming together to mate. Female Komodo dragons can have virgin births, which means there are some Komodo dragons that do not need a male to fertilize an egg for it to hatch. As a result, Komodo dragons can reproduce through both sexual and asexual reproduction.