Whitehouse: Flynn may be cooperating with FBI

(WPRI) – After a busy week of headlines coming out of the nation’s capital, Eyewitness News sat down with Senator Sheldon Whitehouse at his Providence office, to get his insight on some of the news making headlines.

Sen. Whitehouse believes there is a strong possibility that former National Security Advisor, and Rhode Island native Michael Flynn, is cooperating with law enforcement, following an investigation into his, and President Donald Trump’s, ties with Russia.

“There is at least a very strong chance that he is currently cooperating with the FBI, and may have been for weeks, and is participating in the investigation that special counselor Mueller will now take over,” said Sen. Whitehouse. He believes this is why Flynn has not testified in front of Congress about his short time working at the White House.

On the subject of FBI Director James Comey’s firing, and the President having said Joe Lieberman is his top contender for the position, Sen. Whitehouse said he believes no politician should be appointed to head the FBI right now.

