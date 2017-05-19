Virtual Tour: Station Fire Memorial Park

Photo: Kim Kalunian | WPRI 12

Workers finalize details at a memorial in West Warwick, R.I., on Friday, May 19, 2017, at the site of The Station nightclub fire that killed 100 and injured more than 200 people in 2003. The memorial is scheduled to open during a ceremony Sunday. (AP Photo/Michelle R. Smith)

Plaques honoring victims comprise a memorial in West Warwick, R.I., on Friday, May 19, 2017, at the site of The Station nightclub fire that killed 100 and injured more than 200 people in 2003. The memorial is scheduled to open during a ceremony Sunday. (AP Photo/Michelle R. Smith)

Bricks in a walkway at a memorial in West Warwick, R.I., on Friday, May 19, 2017, honor victims of The Station nightclub fire that killed 100 and injured more than 200 people in 2003. The memorial is scheduled to open during a ceremony Sunday. (AP Photo/Michelle R. Smith)

