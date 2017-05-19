Warren cop arraigned on cyber harassment charge

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warren police officer accused of harassing a woman online was arraigned in Providence District Court Friday.

Randy Bryant, 49, pleaded not guilty to a charge of domestic cyber harassment. He was released on personal recognizance and ordered to have no contact with the woman in the case.

Warren police said they arrested Bryant, who is a patrolman, last week. Police said the victim was a 44-year-old woman, but would not reveal details about the nature of the harassment nor her relationship, if any, to Bryant.

Bryant’s attorney waived the reading of the charges against his client in court Friday.