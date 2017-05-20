JWU, Bryant, and Roger Williams hold commencement exercises

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Three local universities held commencement exercises Saturday morning.

Johnson and Wales representatives said that about 1,700 degrees would be awarded Saturday in two ceremonies. The majority of those, over 1,000, were awarded at the 8:45 a.m. event at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence.

Bryant University officials said just short of 1,000 students would be receiving their degrees, and General Electric CEO Jeffrey Immelt received an honorary degree from the university. He also delivered the keynote address.

And Roger Williams University also awarded just over 1,000 degrees at a 10 a.m. ceremony on its Bristol campus.

URI, Providence College, and Salve Regina University will hold their commencements Sunday.