Pawtucket Ave bridge closed for demolition work this weekend

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Pawtucket Avenue bridge over I-195 is once again completely closed this weekend as crews demolish what’s left of the old bridge.

The closure started Friday night at 7 p.m. and will continue through Monday morning.

According to RIDOT, the project is ahead of schedule and all the demolition work will be completed this weekend, rather than in two weekends as originally planned.

After the demolition is complete, traffic over the bridge will be shifted onto the new half as the second half of the new construction begins. Lane shifts on I-195 underneath the bridge will continue until the project is finished, which was scheduled for August.

Detailed information on detours and scheduled closures is available on the Department of Transportation’s website.