Police: Body believed to be missing Franklin man found Saturday

FRANKLIN, Mass. (WPRI) – Police say a body, presumably of a Franklin man missing for almost a week, has been found.

According to a press release by the Franklin Police Department, two civilians searching for the man in a densely wooded area near Route 495 found the body of a white male around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Police believe the body is of 20-year-old Michael Doherty, who was reported missing by his parents the afternoon of Sunday, May 14th.

Police will not confirm the identity of the body found Saturday until the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has issued its report.

The press release goes on to thank all of the first responders, agencies, and civilians who participated in the six day search for Doherty.

The investigation into what happened to Doherty is still open. the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office and troopers from the State Police Detective Unit will continue to investigate the circumstances leading to this male’s death.