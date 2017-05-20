Police investigating possible hit-and-run in East Providence

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Police are investigating a possible hit-and-run that left a person hurt Saturday morning.

According to police, the call came in at around 4 a.m. at 85 Warren Avenue. The victim was found in a driveway and was taken to the hospital.

Investigators said that they think the victim may have been struck by a vehicle; a tow truck removed a damaged car from the property later Saturday morning but police have not yet released many other details.

UPDATE: Victim was found early this morning in driveway outside apartments on Warren Ave. @EProvPolice still on scene @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/TfqlU0lfUG — Julianne Peixoto (@JuliannePeixoto) May 20, 2017

Officials said additional updates would be available as their investigation progresses.