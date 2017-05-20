Police investigating woman’s death in East Providence

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – East Providence police are investigating a suspicious death Saturday morning.

According to investigators, police were called to 85 Warren Avenue around 4 a.m. for a report of a person who was struck by a car. Officers found the victim, a woman in her 40s, in the driveway of a home at that address. She was taken to the hospital, but police confirmed later Saturday morning that she had died.

Her name is not yet being released pending notification of her family.

Police told Eyewitness News that they initially believed there had been a hit-and-run resulting in the woman’s death, but said that their investigation has ruled that out.

MORE: @EProvPolice say initial reports were woman was hit by a car, but that is "inconsistent with the investigation" @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/V0mquQgJ1l — Julianne Peixoto (@JuliannePeixoto) May 20, 2017

Police remained on the scene at noon and said additional updates would be available as their investigation progresses.