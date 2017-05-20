Touch a Truck event in Freetown draws large crowds

FREETOWN, Mass. (WPRI) – Eyewitness News was on hand again this year for the “Touch a Truck” event at Freetown Elementary School Saturday.

All of the proceeds from the event benefit the Macomber Scholarship Fund. The fund provides scholarships to graduating seniors from Apponequet Regional High School, in memory of Roy and Helen Macomber.

The truck lineup included vehicles from the Freetown Police Department, Freetown Highway Department, Lakeville Fire Department, Berkley Fire and Rescue, Massachusetts State Police, Bristol County Sheriff’s Department, and Eyewitness News vehicles.

Even Eyewitness News’ SkyDrone 12 made a flyover at the event, and gave a tutorial to interested spectators.

Had a great time flying over the Touch-a-Truck in Freetown today benefiting the Macomber Scholarship Fund. pic.twitter.com/V3eG9PtSa9 — Sky Drone 12 (@skydrone12) May 20, 2017