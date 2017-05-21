Big commencement weekend continues Sunday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Commencement weekend continues Sunday with three more colleges and universities awarding degrees to graduating seniors.

Salve Regina University in Newport held exercises for its 67th graduating class, awarding 450 baccalaureate degrees, 220 master’s degrees and 12 doctoral degrees.

Jon Batiste, music director and bandleader for CBS’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, was the commencement speaker.

Providence College began its commencement at 11 a.m. at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, and will award honorary degrees to several people including Waterfire creator Barnaby Evans and this year’s keynote speaker, PC alum Roy Peter Clark, who retired from the Poynter Institute this year after a long career there.

Finally, the University of Rhode Island will hold its commencement program at 12:30 p.m. in Kingston.