Body found in debris in Taunton River Saturday

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) – Police in Taunton are investigating after two canoers found a body in the Taunton River Saturday night.

In a press release late Saturday, Taunton Police say they received a call around 7:40 p.m. about a body in the water in the area between Power Street and Duffy Drive. Access to the river in this location off of Power Street is limited. The area is also parallel to Route 44 and Dean Street.

Officials with the Taunton Police Department, Taunton Fire Department and EMS responded to find a body on the bank of the river, in heavy debris.

Officials with the Taunton Police Department Dive Team responded to the scene up river from the East Water Street boat ramp, where they were able to recover the body.

A preliminary investigation identifies the body as that of a 40-year-old male. Officials believe the body had been in the river for an extended amount of time.

The body was transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office for a full autopsy.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.