Man charged after allegedly driving drunk and hitting police cruiser

(WPRI) – Massachusetts State Police have charged a Medford man after he allegedly crashed into the back of a police vehicle while drunk, also injuring a civilian.

Troopers said that at about 2:40 a.m. Sunday, two State Police vehicles had stopped a 24-year-old man from Lynn on Storrow Drive near the Charles Street exit. That man was out of his vehicle with the Troopers when the alleged drunk driver, 28-year-old Eduardo DaSilva of Medford, drove into the back of the rearmost cruiser, a Crown Victoria.

Photos from Storrow Dr crash early this morning; Cruisers struck, driver arrested for OUI. Read more at https://t.co/Cv7rx3kDMD pic.twitter.com/NoQDozMwDZ — Dustin Fitch (@DustinGFitch) May 21, 2017

The collision pushed the Crown Victoria into the police SUV that was parked in front of it, and the SUV struck the Lynn man who had been stopped by the Troopers. His was hospitalized but his injuries were not life-threatening.

Troopers arrested DSilva and charged him with OUI, negligent operation, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, and failing to change lanes for an emergency vehicle. He was held on $10,040 bail at the State Police Boston Barracks.

State Police said the damage to their Crown Victoria was extensive, while the damage to their SUV was not as serious.