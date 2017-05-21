Q&A: How the Station Fire Memorial Park became a reality

Related Coverage Memorial park dedicated to victims of Station Nightclub Fire

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — At the site in West Warwick where 100 people tragically lost their lives more than 14 years ago now stands a beautiful park in their honor.

The Station Fire Memorial Park was formally dedicated to the victims in a ceremony Sunday that also paid tribute to their loved ones, first responders, and survivors of the fire.

One of those survivors, Gina Russo, was a driving force behind the park. As the head of the Station Fire Memorial Foundation, she dedicated countless hours to planning, fundraising, and everything else needed to make the project come to life.

