Ceremony to honor Station Fire victims as memorial park opens

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — After years of planning, fundraising and construction, a permanent memorial to the victims of the Station Nightclub Fire will open to the public on Sunday.

In a ceremony beginning at 2 p.m., the memorial park will be formally dedicated to the 100 people who lost their lives on the night of Feb. 20, 2003.

Loved ones of the victims, survivors, first responders, and local leaders have gathered at the Cowesett Avenue site. The one-acre park includes granite monuments with the names and birthdays of every victim. There’s also a courtyard, a commemorative walkway, and gardens.

Sunday’s ceremony will include speeches and songs, as well as a reading of all of the victim’s names.

Some area roads will be closed on Sunday and police have set aside specific areas for parking.

