Station fire survivors devoted lives to each other, honoring victims

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — On Sunday, a ceremony paying tribute to the victims of the Station Nightclub Fire was held as a permanent memorial in their honor was officially opened.

In the crowd were Cara and Mike Kazmarzyk, who managed to escape the fire on Feb. 20, 2003, that claimed the lives of 100 people and injured 200 more.

After that tragic night, the couple professed their love for each other and found strength as a result. They got married in the years that followed and in addition, dedicated part of their lives to helping make the memorial park become a reality.

