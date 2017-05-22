1-way loop to open around Roger Williams Park

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — One of Rhode Island’s most popular parks is undergoing a transformation on its periphery that will affect how people get there.

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza says that streets surrounding Roger Williams Park will convert into a 1-way loop on June 1.

Parks officials call the new 3.2-mile loop the Roger Williams Park Greenway. It straddles the Cranston-Providence border and will include designated biking and pedestrian tracks.

Some Cranston residents have petitioned to stop the new traffic pattern. They’ve cited concerns about neighborhood traffic, especially on streets feeding onto Frederick C. Green Memorial Boulevard. Motorists will be forced to turn right onto the boulevard.

Providence officials say they sought feedback in affected Cranston and Providence neighborhoods that surround the park.

The park’s zoo and other attractions make it a regional destination.