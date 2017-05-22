2 women struck, killed by SUV on Cape Cod

SANDWICH, Mass. (WPRI) — Two elderly pedestrians died Monday after they were struck by an SUV while crossing the road on Cape Cod.

According to Sandwich police, the women were using a crosswalk on Route 6A in the area of Merchant Square at about 1:45 p.m. when they were hit by a vehicle driven by a 54-year-old man from Foxboro.

Police said they learned around 3:30 p.m. that the women, ages 70 and 88, had both succumbed to their injuries. Their names have not yet been released, pending family notification.

Route 6A and Merchant Square Road were shut down until about 4:15 p.m.

The incident remains under investigation.