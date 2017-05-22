No bail for East Providence man charged in girlfriend’s murder

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – An East Providence man, accused of killing his 41-year-old girlfriend, was ordered held without bail at his arraignment in Providence District Court Monday morning.

East Providence Police arrested Allen J. Hanson, 31, Saturday in connection with the death of Jennifer Silva.

According to police, officers were called to 85 Warren Avenue around 4 a.m. Saturday, for a report of a person struck by a car.

When they arrived, they said Silva was found lying in the driveway. However, they found the initial report they said Hanson gave them did not “appear to be consistent with [their] investigation.”

Police said city detectives determined Silva’s injuries came from a domestic violence altercation with Hanson.

Silva was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where she later was pronounced dead. The Rhode Island Medical Examiner’s office is expected to conduct an autopsy Monday.

We’ve learned Hanson has had a previous run-in with the law. In December 2015, he was arrested following a crash in Coventry. He faced multiple charges including driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving, speeding and leaving the lane of travel.

Hanson did not enter a plea at his arraignment.