Facebook CEO Zuckerberg visits Providence school, meets with Raimondo

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The founder and CEO of Facebook visited Providence on Monday to tour a middle school and meet with Gov. Gina Raimondo, Eyewitness News has confirmed.

A spokesperson for the city said Zuckerberg visited Del Sesto Middle School in Providence. Pictures posted on the school’s Facebook page showed him and his wife, Priscilla Chan, touring classrooms in the Olneyville school.

Zuckerberg, Chan and Jim Shelton, their charity-like organization’ president for education, met with the governor and her staff in the afternoon “to discuss how Rhode Island is working to implement a statewide personalized learning initiative,” Raimondo spokesman Mike Raia said.

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, the Facebook couple’s organization, has given major donations to Raimondo’s R.I. Office of Innovation to assist with the personalized learning effort.

The Associated Press also reported Zuckerberg was spotted in Newport over the weekend. He wrote a Facebook post from Newport Sunday.

Zuckerberg and his wife have been crisscrossing the country this year, part of what he calls a “personal challenge” to visit every state “I haven’t spent time in before to learn about people’s hopes and challenges, and how they’re thinking about their work and communities.”

The tour has fueled speculation that Zuckerberg may run for president, but the 33-year-old has said he is not planning to run.

Dan McGowan ( dmcgowan@wpri.com ) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan