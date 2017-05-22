Gas prices unchanged in RI, down a penny in Massachusetts

Related Coverage WPRI.com Gas Tracker

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The price of gasoline in Rhode Island has remained the same since last week.

AAA Northeast said Monday that self-serve, regular is averaging $2.31 per gallon. That price is five cents below the national average of $2.36.

The average price of gasoline in Rhode Island is two cents higher than it was at this time last year. At that time, gas was averaging $2.29.

AAA found self-serve, regular selling for as low as $2.17 per gallon and as high as $2.44.

In Massachusetts. gas prices have dropped by a penny.

AAA Northeast said that a gallon of self-serve, regular is selling for an average of $2.28 per gallon. That price is eight cents lower than the national average, but three cents higher than the state price a year ago.

AAA found self-serve, regular selling for as low as $2.11 and as high as $2.51 per gallon.