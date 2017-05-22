Hot dogs recalled because metal may be in packages

(WPRI) — An Ohio company is recalling about 210,606 pounds of ready-to-eat hot dogs because metal may have been included in the packages.

John Morrell and Company of Cincinnati, Ohio, issued the recall Monday, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA FSIS).

Affected are 14 oz. sealed film packages of Nathan’s Skinless 8 Beef Franks, use by date of August 19, 2017, and 16 oz. sealed film packages of Curtis Beef Master Beef Franks, use by date of June 15, 2017. Both varieties were produced on January 26, and Morrell notified FSIS on May 19.

There have been three complaints of metal objects in the packages, but no reports of adverse reactions or injury due to consuming of the franks.

Consumers should not consume the hot dogs and should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

