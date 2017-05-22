In the Kitchen: Spicy Thai Beef Lollipops

By Published:

In the Rhode Show kitchen today, presented by Crave RI, GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Franco Paterno from Aqua at the Providence Marriott making Spicy Thai Garlic Beef Lollipops.

Ingredients:

For the Meatballs

  • 16 oz.              Ground veal
  • 16 oz.              Ground beef
  • 4 ea.                Minced fine green onion
  • 4 oz.                Minced fine cilantro
  • 8 cloves           Minced fine garlic
  • 1 Tbl.               Finely grated orange zest
  • 2 fl oz.             Oyster sauce
  • 1 fl oz.             Vietnamese chile paste
  • ½ tsp               Ground Nutmeg
  • 4 oz.                Liquid Pasteurized Eggs
  • To taste           Salt and Pepper
  • 4 fl oz.             Canola oil
  • 8 oz.               Cornstarch
  • 30 ea.             Bamboo skewer

For the Green Curry Sauce

  • 1 oz. Green Curry paste
  • 1 ½ cups Coconut Milk

Directions:

  1. In a stainless steel mixing bowl combine all ingredients except the oil, cornstarch, and the wooden skewers.  Mix well and season with salt and pepper.
  2. Take the meat mixture and roll into 1 ½ oz. meatballs.  Store on a covered parchment lined sheet pan and place in the refrigerator.
  3. When ready to serve, roll the meatballs in the cornstarch. Place the oil into a sauté pan and turn on the flame.
  4. Once the oil is hot sear the meatballs until golden brown and cooked through.
  5. Place a skewer through the middle of the meatball and serve as directed.
  6. In a sauce pot combine the curry paste and the coconut milk. Heat until hot and blend in the green curry paste.  Season with salt and pepper.
  7. Toss meatballs in sauce and place on plate of your choosing.
  8. Stick bamboo skewers into meatball for inverted lollipop