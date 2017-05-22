Jury selection begins for man accused of killing Baby Doe

BOSTON (AP) — Jury selection has begun in the murder trial of a man charged in the killing of a 2-year-old girl whose body washed up on a Boston Harbor island.

Michael McCarthy is charged in the 2015 death of Bella Bond. The girl was known only as Baby Doe for months as authorities struggled to identify her. A composite image of her was shared by millions on social media.

The girl’s mother, Rachelle Bond, pleaded guilty to helping dispose of her daughter’s body. As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Bond has agreed to testify against McCarthy.

McCarthy has denied killing the girl.

Jury selection began Monday in Suffolk Superior Court. Judge Janet Sanders said she hoped it would be completed within a week.

