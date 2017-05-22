Memorial Day getaways with Travelzoo

You still have time to book that last minute Memorial Day Weekend Getaway.

Gabe Saglie from Travelzoo gave us ideas on some of the best deals out there.

The Gallivant Times Square, NYC

Boutique hotel with prime Manhattan location

5-minute walk from restaurant Row and 10-minute walk from Rockefeller Center

$149/nt. (50% off)

Travel thru Sep., inc. holiday weekends

South Seas Island Resort, Captiva Island, FL

Family-friendly, 330-acre resort sprawling over the northern third of Captiva Island

2.5 miles of white-sand beaches hug the property’s perimeter, giving off a secluded feel

On-site amenities: golf course, 4000-sq.ft. spa and tons of kid-friendly activities

$169-$199/nt. (45% off)

Travel thru Aug., inc. Memorial Day weekend

Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, Las Vegas

Famous 4-Star resort right on the Strip

The 1.6 million-gallon Shark Reef Aquarium is home to 2,000 species, inc. endangered sea turtles

The 11-acre pool simulates a beach experience, with real sand and a tropical lazy river

$215/nt. over Memorial Day weekend – but drops to $67/nt. Memorial Day Monday!

Travel thru July

Costa Sur Resort & Spa, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Upscale beachfront resort on Banderas Bay that was one of the first hotels built on the south shore of Puerto Vallarta, close to Arco Nuevo National Park and 10 minutes from downtown PV

Hotel boasts a private beach and a lagoon teeming with wildlife w/ a rock barrier that works as a natural reef, making it ideal for snorkeling and SCUBA diving

A quiet adults-only pool and a second family pool both have ocean views

$79/nt. (55% off) w/breakfast for 2 daily & welcome cocktails

Travel thru summer, inc. Memorial Day weekend