Providence Ethics Commission member resigns to run for Ward 3 council seat

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPIR) – The vice chairman of the Providence Ethics Commission has resigned from the panel to run for the City Council seat formerly held by Kevin Jackson.

Daniel Chaika, a 54-year-old attorney, announced Friday he plans to run in the Democratic primary for the Ward 3 council seat. The special election will be held this summer, but a date has not yet been set.

“If elected, it is my intention to strive to achieve the goal of all 15 wards working together with the mayor united towards the common goal of restoring faith in our municipal government, a level playing field for all, and to address the quality of life issues, taxes, schools, infrastructure, and community programs which are important to all of us,” Chaika said in a prepared statement.

Chaika had not registered a political campaign account with the R.I. Board of Elections as of Monday afternoon.

Chaika joins Democrats Mark Santow and Nirva Rebecca LaFortune and Republican David Lallier Jr. as the candidates who have publicly declared they intend to run for the council seat.

The candidates are running to succeed Jackson, a 58-year-old Democrat who was overwhelmingly recalled by Ward 3 voters May 2. The recall was organized after Jackson was arrested and indicted last year on charges that he embezzled from a youth sports organization he founded in the 1978. Jackson is also accused of using his campaign fund to cover personal expenses. He has pleaded not guilty.

Chaika attended Providence College and Suffolk University Law School. He has been a managing partner at Chaika & Chaika since 1993. He was one of former Council President Luis Aponte’s appointees to the Ethics Commission.

Ward 3 stretches from the University Heights apartment complex off of North Main Street all the way north to the Pawtucket line.

Continue the discussion on Facebook

Dan McGowan ( dmcgowan@wpri.com ) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan