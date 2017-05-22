Special election set to replace ex-Sen. Timilty

Related Coverage Mass. lawmaker stepping down for county post

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – A special election has been set to replace former state Sen. James Timilty, who stepped down last month to become treasurer of Norfolk County.

Timilty, D-Walpole, had represented the Bristol & Norfolk Senatorial District since 2005. It includes parts of Attleboro as well as Seekonk, Rehoboth, Norton and Mansfield, among other communities.

According to a calendar released by the secretary of state’s office, the primary election to succeed Timilty will be Sept. 19 and the special election will be Oct. 17. Candidates must submit nomination papers by August.

At least five candidates have confirmed plans to run so far: two Democrats, Paul Feeney and Ted Phillips; two Republicans, Tim Hempton and Mike Berry; and former WBZ-TV reporter Joe Shortsleeve, who told The Sun Chronicle he will run as an independent.