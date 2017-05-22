Wakefield DMV office closed for several weeks

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles has temporarily closed its branch office in Wakefield, as preparations get underway for a computer system launch in the first week of July.

Road tests through the DMV office in the Oliver Stedman Government Center on Tower Hill Road will still continue as planned.

All other branches of the DMV in Rhode Island will be closing at the end of business on June 30 and the conversion to the new computer system will take place July 5.

Only the Wakefield location will be closed to all business for the entire time.

Rep. Brian Kennedy and Senate Minority Leader Dennis Algiere in support with many other lawmakers, said they have written Governor Raimondo a letter, asking her to reconsider the length of the office closings.

The DMV expects to reopen all branches, July 18, though it said to expect service changes through July 31.