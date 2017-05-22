With Aponte out, City Council unlikely to vote on rule change Monday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Providence City Council will still hold a special meeting Monday evening, but it will send a proposal to change the council rules to allow for the removal of the president to a committee rather than voting on the matter, according to acting President Sabina Matos.

The proposal to give the council the power to remove its president as long as the change has the support of 10 members was introduced Friday morning as a way to oust former Council President Luis Aponte from his leadership post. Aponte resigned as president Friday afternoon, but he remains a member of the council.

In a text message, Matos confirmed the proposal will be sent the City Council Rules Committee, which has not met in the current term.

Aponte, a 53-year-old Democrat who has represented Ward 10 since 1999, was indicted on May 10 on one count of unlawful appropriation, one count of embezzlement – both felonies – and two misdemeanor counts of misuse of campaign funds, all stemming from a state police investigation that started last year. He has pleaded not guilty.

Last week 12 members of the City Council boycotted a scheduled meeting because Aponte refused to step down as president. They announced plans to change the rules of the council a day later and then Aponte resigned.

Matos, the council president pro tempore, became the acting president after Aponte stepped down. It’s unclear if or when a vote for the permanent presidency will be held. Matos said she didn’t expect any vote to occur this week.

In other business Monday, the City Council is expected to declared the Ward 3 seat formerly held by Councilman Kevin Jackson vacant. Jackson, who is facing embezzlement charges, was recalled from office earlier this month.

Dan McGowan ( dmcgowan@wpri.com ) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan