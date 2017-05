LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) – Some residents were in the dark late Monday night after a car crashed into a utility pole on River Road in Lincoln.

The crash happened right in front of Lonsdale Elementary School.

Witnesses say much of the neighborhood was without power for more than an hour.

The car was towed away from the scene with heavy front end damage.

As of 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, police had not released the condition of the driver.